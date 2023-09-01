FORGE Magazine Discontinued

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you FORGE has closed our doors as of September 1, 2023. After providing nearly 100 years of coverage in the heat-treating marketplace, our owners have decided to discontinue our coverage in this industry. We appreciate your loyalty and interest in our content and wanted to say thank you.

Over the years we have built partnerships and friendships and are very thankful for all of them. We wish you all the best with your future endeavors and thank you for supporting us throughout the years.