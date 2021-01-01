Casino Journal Discontinued

Dear Visitor,

2020 has been a very challenging year, and has hit the gaming industry especially hard. As we move into 2021 we have unfortunately had to make the tough decision to discontinue the Casino Journal brand, including the digital magazine, eNewsletter, and website. We would like to thank all our staff, advertisers and content providers who helped make Casino Journal an industry favorite for the last (insert number/date – editor should know) years.

We also want to send a special thank you to our loyal subscribers who have been with us through the years. For our current paid membership subscribers please note that we will be providing refunds for ALL remaining issues on your subscriptions. Please contact our customer service to request a refund.

By telephone at: (800) 952-6643, or if outside the USA: (847) 559-7399

By email at: casinojournal@omeda.com .

By mail: PO BOX 2146 Skokie, IL 60076-7844

Best Regards,

Casino Journal