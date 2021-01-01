After a challenging few years, we have had to make the tough decision to discontinue Point of Beginning and GeoDataPoint, including the digital magazine, eNewsletter, and website. We would like to thank all our staff, advertisers and content providers who helped make it an industry favorite for 47 years.

We also want to send a special thank you to our loyal subscribers who have been with us through the years.

Take care,

Austin Keating

Editor-in-Chief